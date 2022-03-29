Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SON opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after acquiring an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

