Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 4,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

