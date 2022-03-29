S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 9th Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.31% of S&P Global worth $352,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.29.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.91. 31,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,898. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.58 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.