Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cormark to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.10.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

TSE:SDE traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 158,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.