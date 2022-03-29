Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $71.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE SR traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $69.96. 2,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,662. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.