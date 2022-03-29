Splintershards (SPS) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $67.17 million and $1.17 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003445 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009273 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

chikn feed (FEED) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 655,932,996 coins and its circulating supply is 595,248,695 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

