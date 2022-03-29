Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF opened at 14.40 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 12.29.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

