St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.22

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 5805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.
The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.
In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $4,048,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
