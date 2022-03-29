St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.22

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 5805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $16,768,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.