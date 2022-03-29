Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $506,237.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.41 or 0.07208861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.17 or 1.00124725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047616 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

