StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of 150.38 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.