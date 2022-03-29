Statera BioPharma (STAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

STAB opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Statera BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Statera BioPharma by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

