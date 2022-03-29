StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
GASS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
About StealthGas (Get Rating)
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.