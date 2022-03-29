StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

GASS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

