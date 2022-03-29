Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.40 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

