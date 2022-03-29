Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

SRCL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after buying an additional 216,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after acquiring an additional 240,768 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

