Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) to Buy

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.35.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.07 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$497.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.