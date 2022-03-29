STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €49.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.55 ($54.45).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($48.90) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EPA STM traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €40.32 ($44.31). 2,118,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.40 and a 200 day moving average of €40.15.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

