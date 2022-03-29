StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.89.
About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)
