StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

