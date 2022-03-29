StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35.
About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.