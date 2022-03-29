StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

