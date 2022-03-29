StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

