StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.
Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,611,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,819,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
