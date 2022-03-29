StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,611,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,819,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

