StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $43,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.