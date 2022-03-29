StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
