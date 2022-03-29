StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis cut their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

MediWound stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

