StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

