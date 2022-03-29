StockNews.com Downgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Sell

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

