StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.83. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.39.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

