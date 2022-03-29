StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.83. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.39.
