StockNews.com Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Hold

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $50.27. 13,979,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,974,855. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

