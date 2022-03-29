StockNews.com Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to “Buy”

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.76 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

