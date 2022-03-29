Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $766,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,395. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

