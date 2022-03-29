Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $838,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,178. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

