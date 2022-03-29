Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $20.56 on Tuesday, hitting $412.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

