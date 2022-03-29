Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Visa by 2,591.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,275,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $493,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,747. The stock has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

