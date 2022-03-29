Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 12,127 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,695 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

