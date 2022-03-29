Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 115.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 23.6% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.67. 3,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

