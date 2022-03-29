Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STRT. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.55 on Friday. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

