Strs Ohio Sells 23,979 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in News by 112.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in News by 99.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth $1,287,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

