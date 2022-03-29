Strs Ohio Sells 8,100 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.