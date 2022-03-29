Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after buying an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,001,000 after buying an additional 137,606 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.