Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of SYK opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average of $261.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

