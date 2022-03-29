Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 147.6% in March

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.