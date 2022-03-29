Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 147.6% in March

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.08.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Electric Industries (SMTOY)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.