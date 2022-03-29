Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.11. 1,513,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.11 and a 52-week high of C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.