Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.11. 1,513,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.11 and a 52-week high of C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.