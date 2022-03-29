Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 7.1%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 2,642,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 101,318,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

