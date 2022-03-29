Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,500 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.9 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVCBF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.
Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.
