SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 452,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SVFA opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. SVF Investment has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 100,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.