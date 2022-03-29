Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $72.24 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $280.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Several research firms have commented on TTCF. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TTCF traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $13.13. 15,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

