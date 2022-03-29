Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.44 on May 13th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TW opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.65.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,466.86). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.55).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

