Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.44 on May 13th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TW opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.65.
In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,466.86). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
