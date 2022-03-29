TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.708 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

TC Energy stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TC Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

