TCW Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

