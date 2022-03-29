TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

